 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Police shoot, kill man in Vancouver; watchdog investigating

Police say the initial 911 call stems from a dispute between 2 neighbours
Black Press Media Staff
250820-bpd-iio-vpd-man-dead2
B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, on scene of a police shooting in Vancouver on Aug. 19, 2025. (Shane MacKichan)

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a Vancouver police officer shot and killed a man on Tuesday afternoon. 

Vancouver police were responding to a 911 call for a dispute between two neighbours at a residential building near Rupert Street and Vanness Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 19), according to a news release. 

When officers arrived, they allegedly found a man with a weapon, who was shot by police. Paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he died at the scene. 

No police officers or other members of the public were injured. 

Because the incident involves the death of a suspect, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was called in. The police watchdog is tasked with an investigation when there is either an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm or death, and if there is a connection between police action or inaction.

 

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

Related

Abbotsford Police cleared in head-on crash on Mission Bridge
Abbotsford Police cleared in head-on crash on Mission Bridge
B.C. law enforcement oversight office coming to Kelowna
B.C. law enforcement oversight office coming to Kelowna