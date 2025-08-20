Police shoot, kill man in Vancouver; watchdog investigating

Police say the initial 911 call stems from a dispute between 2 neighbours

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating after a Vancouver police officer shot and killed a man on Tuesday afternoon.

Vancouver police were responding to a 911 call for a dispute between two neighbours at a residential building near Rupert Street and Vanness Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 19), according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they allegedly found a man with a weapon, who was shot by police. Paramedics attempted to revive the man, but he died at the scene.

No police officers or other members of the public were injured.

Because the incident involves the death of a suspect, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was called in. The police watchdog is tasked with an investigation when there is either an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm or death, and if there is a connection between police action or inaction.