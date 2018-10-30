(Wolf Depner/News staff)

Police investigating body found behind Saanich Plaza

An investigation is underway and Ravine Way is closed to traffic

Police in Saanich have taped off an area directly behind the Tim Hortons location in Saanich Plaza after a body was found late Tuesday morning.

Multiple first responders are on scene, including police and ambulance.

Police are in the initial stages of an investigation and cannot confirm or rule out foul play, and are awaiting the coroner for additional guidance.

Ravine Way is closed to traffic in both directions between Vernon and Blanshard.

Police have also closed off the eastern sidewalk of Blanshard Street to pedestrians.

More to come…

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal
Next story
Victoria mom calls for more organ donors after first kidney transplant fails

Just Posted

Police investigating body found behind Saanich Plaza

An investigation is underway and Ravine Way is closed to traffic

Lucky $1M lottery winner has yet to claim their prize

The lottery ticket was purchased in Victoria on Jan. 3, 2018

Mustard Seed rolls in record-breaking toilet paper numbers

More than 123,000 rolls were donated during this month’s ‘TP the Town’ event

Victoria mom calls for more organ donors after first kidney transplant fails

Drielle Tousignant is one of 538 British Columbians waiting for a kidney

RCMP looking for missing man last seen in Sidney

Howard Baker, 28, was last seen on Oct. 28

From (hydroponic) farm to table: A look inside a cannabis production facility

A B.C.-based cannabis production facility grows its 600 plants in sealed rooms before turning into the dry flower or oil now legal in Canada

Halloween roundup: Bonfires and fireworks in Greater Victoria

Events in Victoria, Oak Bay, Esquimalt, Colwood, Sidney, North Saanich, Central Saanich

B.C. mayoral candidate who lost by 20,000 votes asks for recount

Ray Farmere, who received 365 votes, applies for judicial recount in Nanaimo

Around the BCHL: Salmon Arm Silverbacks enjoy home ice advantage

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening within the league and around the junior A world.

Watchdog praises changes made so far after B.C.’s health worker misfirings scandal

Ombusperson Jay Chalke gives an update on the recommendations he made following the 2012 misfirings

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

Most Read