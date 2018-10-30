Police investigating body found behind Saanich Plaza

An investigation is underway and Ravine Way is closed to traffic

Police in Saanich have taped off an area directly behind the Tim Hortons location in Saanich Plaza after a body was found late Tuesday morning.

Multiple first responders are on scene, including police and ambulance.

Police are in the initial stages of an investigation and cannot confirm or rule out foul play, and are awaiting the coroner for additional guidance.

Ongoing police situation at the Saanich Plaza behind Tim Hortons. Ravine Way is blocked to traffic and pedestrians have been moved off the sidewalk. More to come… #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/eiSwat12rW — Saanich News (@saanichnews) October 30, 2018

Ravine Way is closed to traffic in both directions between Vernon and Blanshard.

Police have also closed off the eastern sidewalk of Blanshard Street to pedestrians.

More to come…

