Police still investigating possible child abduction in Langford

The West Shore RCMP is still investigating an alleged child abduction that took place on Oct. 25 near Millstream Elementary School.

Reports earlier this week that the incident was a family matter were incorrect and were from a different case from the same area.

According to Cpl. Chris Dovell, the local detachment is still looking for a suspect in relation to the Oct. 25 case.

A man in a black vehicle, who was not known to the child, allegedly approached a 12-year-old girl near Western Speedway at around 4 p.m. on Oct. 25. The student was able to quickly get away and contact RCMP.

At the time, the Sooke School District sent a letter home asking parents and guardians to discuss safety with their children.

Since the incident, the RCMP has received a number of tips but Dovell said there have been no solid leads as of yet.

He asked that community members continue to report any tips to the local detachment.

*Editor’s note: An update on the Oct. 25 alleged child abduction attempt appeared online and in the Nov. 16 edition of the Gazette with incorrect case information from the RCMP. We apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused.

