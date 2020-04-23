VicPD are still looking for 16-year-old Arianna McKenzie, last seen April 19 near Topaz Park. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Police still searching for high-risk teen last seen near Topaz Park

Arianna McKenzie, 16, missing since April 19

Victoria police are still looking for a high-risk, missing teen last seen April 19 in the Topaz Park area.

Arianna McKenzie, 16, was the subject of a missing person alert on April 22. Investigators and her family are concerned for her well being.

Arianna is described as a Caucasian girl with short hair dyed pink and hazel eyes. She stand five-foot-four and weighs about 100 lbs. VicPD patrol officers are working to find the teen and ensure she is safe.

Anyone who sees Arianna is asked to call 911. To report any information on her whereabouts call 250-995-7654. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Victoria police reports 126 per cent increase in calls near Topaz Park

