Police still searching for missing Langford teen

Ashley Garland could be using the alias Michelle Adams

The West Shore RCMP is searching for 16-year-old Ashley Garland, who has been missing since Feb. 14. (West Shore RCMP photo)

The police are still searching for missing Langford teen Ashley Garland.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP searching for missing Langford resident

The West Shore RCMP has received information that she may be using the alias Michelle Adams.

She is 16 years old, five-foot-eight-inches tall, Caucasian, weighs roughly pounds, has dyed black hair and blue eyes.

Garland was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 14. She is believed to be in the Greater Victoria area or the Comox Valley.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India
Next story
UPDATE: Stolen pickup truck recovered during arrest south of Nanaimo

Just Posted

Crash at Tillicum Centre breaks traffic signal

Emergency crews on scene, avoid the area

Gas tax cash helps Victoria reach funding threshold for Crystal Pool

$69-million project won’t go to referendum if cost covered by three levels of government

Adopted pet pig gets killed and eaten

Animal was adopted out by SPCA staff in the Cowichan Valley

Police still searching for missing Langford teen

Ashley Garland could be using the alias Michelle Adams

Cyberbullying weighs heavily on young people

Pink Shirt Day on Wednesday

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Rookie boxer gains new self-confidence

After ten weeks of training ‘Killer’ Gibson is ‘unstoppable’

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Former Island hockey player dies suddenly in Costa Rica

Well known and popular former hockey and lacrosse player dies in accident while travelling

Wounded Warrior Run BC makes it to the Comox Valley

Day four of the annual fundraiser saw the team stop in Courtenay and Comox

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Most Read