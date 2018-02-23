Police still searching for missing Langford teen

The West Shore RCMP is searching for 16-year-old Ashley Garland, who has been missing since Feb. 14. (West Shore RCMP photo)

Ashley Garland could be using the alias Michelle Adams

The police are still searching for missing Langford teen Ashley Garland.

The West Shore RCMP has received information that she may be using the alias Michelle Adams.

She is 16 years old, five-foot-eight-inches tall, Caucasian, weighs roughly pounds, has dyed black hair and blue eyes.

Garland was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 14. She is believed to be in the Greater Victoria area or the Comox Valley.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

