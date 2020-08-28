Police stop nearly 30 drivers for violations, vehicle deficiencies during Saanich road check

Saanich police conducted a five-hour road check on West Saanich Road on Aug. 26 and spotted a number of vehicle deficiencies and violations. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Nearly 30 drivers were stopped on West Saanich Road for a variety of violations during a Saanich police road check on Aug. 26.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the Saanich Police Department’s traffic safety unit collaborated with commercial vehicle safety officers to address violations in the area, said Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for Saanich police.

Six provincial charges, eight warning tickets and six notice and order documents – where a vehicle doesn’t meet safety requirements – were issued. Officers also conducted four Level 7 commercial vehicle safety assessments and found damaged tires and improperly installed equipment, among other things.

In a Twitter post, the traffic safety unit explained that some equipment deficiencies result in “a mandatory ‘out of service’ order.” Three vehicles were towed from West Saanich Road for such deficiencies.

Anastasiades emphasized that during the five-hour road check, hundreds of drivers passed without issue and those who were stopped for violations were in the minority.

“This shows a lot of compliance on the roads,” he said.

