Side-by-side comparison of a BB gun and a 9 mm. Can you tell the difference? The Smith and Wesson 9 mm is on the left. Campbell River RCMP photo

Police swoop down on man who couldn’t wait to get home to admire his new BB gun

Opened it in his car in store parking lot but it looked too real

A Campbell River man found himself in a scary situation on Saturday, May 17 after it was reported that he had been handling a pistol in the parking lot of the Campbell River Walmart.

The RCMP caught up with the man and removed him from his vehicle in the parking lot of the Home Depot. In the end, it turned out the pistol had been a newly purchased BB gun that the man just could not wait to unwrap. Once it was clear there was no threat, the man was free to go on his way, a little shaken from a multi-officer response.

“Unfortunately, these kinds of occurrences are a little too common,” responding officer Const. Maury Tyre said. ” These BB and pellet pistols are designed to look like the real thing. Members of the public and police cannot tell them apart at first glance and it can create some very dangerous situations. We have had reports of people waving handguns around out of the windows of their cars or using an imitation to threaten people with. The response of officers will be as if the firearm is real because until we get our hands on it, we can’t tell for sure. We have to act as if every weapons call is legitimate to ensure the public’s safety and our safety.”

The Campbell River RCMP recommend that if you are the proud owner of a BB or pellet gun you treat it as you would any other firearm. Lock it up, safely transport it, and only use it in a safe location.

If you would like to report a crime, call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or call 911 in an emergency.

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP offer 7 tips to avoid being pulled over this summer

RELATED: Campbell River RCMP launching online crime reporting system

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

crimegunsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parking spots open again at Willows Beach
Next story
Canadians scoop up toilet paper and cleaning supplies during pandemic, while sales of personal hygiene products falter

Just Posted

Greater Victoria performer does ‘lawn tour’ for neighbourhood 7 p.m. shows

Stephanie Greaves started in Oak Bay and can’t keep up with requests

Safe consumption plays critical part in Victoria’s temporary homeless shelters

So far, four hotels have been secured, along with 50 spots in the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Saanich squashes summer events including annual Strawberry Festival, music in the park

District cancels all events that draw large crowds

Canadians scoop up toilet paper and cleaning supplies during pandemic, while sales of personal hygiene products falter

Toilet paper sales rose 288 per cent during second week of March 2020

North Saanich moving ahead with plans for new library

Plans call for a new library near Panorama Recreation Centre

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

260,000 B.C. residents take COVID-19 risk survey in first week

More people outside big cities needed, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Injured pelican found near death in B.C. heads to Williams Lake after rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Police swoop down on man who couldn’t wait to get home to admire his new BB gun

Opened it in his car in store parking lot but it looked too real

Facebook hit with $9M penalty for making ‘false, misleading’ privacy claims: watchdog

Investigation focused on Facebook and its Messenger program

B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend on eve of phase two

Many retail stores have opened up, as have provincial parks

B.C. restaurants can host dine-in guests Tuesday, but what will that look like?

As B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan enters Phase Two on Tuesday, restaurants have some challenges ahead

Former Snowbird leader mourns jet crash victim

B.C.’s George Miller predicts this could – but he hopes it doesn’t – spell the demise of his old team

Most Read