Police tape off tent city at Oak Bay’s Cattle Point

Vehicle access restricted to waterfront segment of Uplands Park

Oak Bay police blocked vehicle access to Cattle Point and plan to answer questions from the media at 11 a.m.

Officers hung police tape around the area where a group of homeless campers calling themselves Namegans Nation had set up in Uplands Park Wednesday night.

The group held court in Regina Park from April until mid-September and have moved regularly since, under directives from both the provincial and municipal governments.

The camp moved from its latest site – a piece of provincial land near Saanich municipal hall – to Oak Bay on Oct. 17.

According to Brett, 17 campers spent the night at Cattle Point Thursday.

