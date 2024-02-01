Police ticket driver after uninsured Fed Ex truck hits Colwood power box

Power station left ‘sparking’, truck found to be uninsured

A Colwood power outage came down to a “badly damaged and sparking” power box after it was hit by a delivery truck Tuesday (Jan. 30).

Police were called shortly after 9 a.m. after a Fed Ex truck hit a hydro transformer box in the 200-block of Caspian Drive in Colwood, leaving homes in the area without power for several hours.

According to police, the delivery truck driver engaged the parking brake and exited the vehicle, however, the parking break was inoperative, West Shore RCMP said in a news release.

The driver returned to his vehicle and tried to drive away but was stopped by a member of the public who alerted the RCMP, police said.

“The transformer box was badly damaged and sparking. The driver, in this instance, is lucky he was not electrocuted after entering the truck and driving away. We thank the witnesses who reported this incident,” said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Nancy Saggar.

The driver was ticketed for leaving the scene, and police found the vehicle had been without insurance since Nov. 2023.

BC Hydro was called to fix the box.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP raid Langford motorcycle club in drug trafficking probe