Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Man reportedly charged in 13-year-old B.C. girl’s killing

Marissa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last July

A suspect has reportedly been charged in the case of a 13-year-old Burnaby girl who was killed more than one year ago.

Marrisa Shen was found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park in the early morning hours of July 18, 2017.

Court records indicate Ibrahim Ali, born in 1990, faces one murder charge for an offence that took place in Burnaby on the date of Marrisa’s death.

Ali is being held in custody and is expected to make his next court appearance in Vancouver on Sept. 14.

Investigators are set to announce “significant developments” on Monday morning.

Police last updated the public on the first anniversary of Shen’s death.

READ MORE: One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Despite receiving more than 200 tips, speaking to 600 people and reviewing more than 1,000 hours of video, Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said at the time that police still had no suspects.

