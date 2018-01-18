UPDATE: Police launch website for unsolved murder of 13-year old B.C. girl

IHIT say no one has been arrested or charged in connection with Marrisa Shen’s death

It’s been exactly six months since the body of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen was discovered in a Burnaby park, which brought concerns around safety and the reality of tragedies happening right at home to the forefront in communities across the province.

In an update on the investigation, Integrated Homicide Investigations Team’s Cpl. Frank Jang said investigators have launched a website for the public.

The website details a timeline – including a map – and new footage detailing Shen’s last known whereabouts.

“We want to find who murdered Marrisa Shen,” Jang said, imploring anyone who has any information on the 13-year-old’s murder to come forward.

.@HomicideTeam said they’ve spoken to 100s of people about Marrisa Shen’s murder. However, no suspect. @BlackPressMedia — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) January 18, 2018

The 13-year-old Burnaby girl was last spotted at a Tim Horton’s near Central Boulevard walking west and crossing McKay Avenue at 7:38 p.m. on July 18.

Her remains were discovered the next morning.

Investigators now believe Shen was killed in Central Park, and that her murder was a random attack.

Police said that no arrest have been made nor charges laid in connection the Shen’s murder.

In August, investigators said they had identified close to 100 persons of interest connected to the murder investigation.

Dozens of flower bouquets, toys and heartfelt notes to Marissa Shen's family at an impromptu memorial in #Burnaby Central Park pic.twitter.com/i5YTBto06V — Kat Slepian (@katslepian) July 26, 2017

