Police use tear gas to apprehend Saanich woman threatening neighbours, police

A 37-year-old Saanich woman is facing possible criminal charges after a standoff with police Monday morning.

Just after 7 a.m. on July 6, the Saanich Police Department received reports of a woman “causing a disturbance” in an apartment building in the 3200-block of Eldon Place. The woman had reportedly threatened to hurt others in the building and burn down the building while holding an incendiary device. Officers said the woman also made threats to police when they arrived, according to a statement.

The woman was contained in her apartment due to safety concerns and officers evacuated nearby suites to protect the public. The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team was called in and negotiators arrived to help resolve the incident peacefully.

Const. Markus Anastasiades, public information officer for the Saanich Police Department, said in a statement that negotiations went on for several hours but were unsuccessful and tear gas was deployed at 12:30 p.m. so the woman could be taken into police custody.

“The use of any force option is a last resort for police and can be applied in situations where communication is not effective and safety concerns exist,” Anastasiades explained.

The woman was apprehended “without further resistance” and brought to the hospital by paramedics in accordance with the mental health act. Police say she was treated for tear gas exposure but had no other injuries.

The woman now faces possible criminal charges including mischief to property, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

“Police are still investigating the criminal charges in this case as they continue to gather information from the residents of this building and the events that transpired,” Anastasiades said.

He added police have received nearly 40 calls about this woman since May – most have been mental health-related.

