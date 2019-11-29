Police warn businesses of ‘change fraud’ on the West Shore

Man gives a $50 then confuses teller with multiple requests for change

Police say businesses should be aware of making change after a plague of fraud on the West Shore.

RCMP are currently investigating three separate reports of fraud at West Shore businesses from Nov 16 to 26.

A man pays with a $50 bill and when the cashier gives the change back to the suspect, he makes several requests for different denominations.

After several minutes of confusing the cashiers by handing the money back and forth, asking for different denominations, the suspect leaves with more money than he is owed. Victoria Police Department is also investigating a similar fraud.

The suspect in the West Shore RCMP investigations is described as man, 30 to 40 years old with medium build and light complexion, wearing all black baseball cap, sweater, pants and shoes.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
