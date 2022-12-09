Police are warning the public about suspicious buyers on the Used Victoria website. (iStock photo)

Police are warning the public about suspicious buyers on the Used Victoria website. (iStock photo)

Police warn of a spate scams on Used Victoria site

Buyers give cheques for higher amount, asking people to send extra to a different account

The West Shore RCMP is warning residents about fraud this holiday season after a spate of scams on online shopping sites.

Two people reported suspicious buyers in separate incidents after trying they tried to sell an expensive bike and vehicle on the online classified site Used Victoria.

In both instances, a buyer approached the seller, sending them a cheque or money order for a much larger amount than the item is listed for. The buyer then asks you to cash the cheque and deposit what you’re owed into your own account and send the extra, via e-transfer or wire, into a third-party account that belongs to the buyer.

One victim was suspicious and called the police right after she sent thousands of dollars. She was able to call her bank in time and freeze the transfer.

The second victim did send the money and is now working with the bank to reverse the transfer of funds. Police are unsure if they will get their money back or not, according to Cpl. Nancy Saggar, spokesperson for West Shore RCMP.

Saggar added that no one was hurt this was all done online without meeting the buyer in person.

“We see scams like this year-round and we want the public to be extra cautious around the holiday season when it comes to online buying and selling of goods,” Saggar said in a statement.

West Shore RCMP advises people to beware of buyers who send more money than being asked for, and refuse money orders and cheques in favour of e-transfers or cash.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP launches special unit to investigate sex crimes

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ChristmascrimefraudWest ShoreWestshore RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Conroy brings rural perspective to B.C.’s bottom line, may expand speculation tax
Next story
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit against ‘addictive’ Fortnite video game

Just Posted

Police are warning the public about suspicious buyers on the Used Victoria website. (iStock photo)
Police warn of a spate scams on Used Victoria site

Morrell Andrews said she’s hopeful the bill might become legislation in the new year. (Courtesy of Morrell Andrews)
Federal committee backs B.C. women’s calls for change to publication ban rules

Office workers in London, watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary being aired on Netflix Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Britain’s monarchy is bracing for more bombshells to be lobbed over the palace gates as Netflix releases the first three episodes of a new series. The show ‘Harry & Meghan’ promises to tell the ‘full truth’ about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s estrangement from the royal family. The series debuted Thursday. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Looking for the Vancouver Island content in ‘Harry & Meghan’

When complete, the new Cedar Hill Middle School campus is expected to boast two sports fields, a basketball court, outdoor gathering spaces, additional parking, an on-site pick-up and drop-off space and a multi-use path along Cedar Hill Road with a raised curb and separated pedestrian and bike lanes. (Courtesy SD61)
Greater Victoria school board reveals $46.5M new school design for Cedar Hill