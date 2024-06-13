Police warn of violent assault on sex worker in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Sex worker is recovering after being assaulted with a weapon, pushed out of a vehicle

A sex worker in the Downtown Eastside is recovering after a violent sex assault, Vancouver police say.

Police say a woman was picked up just after midnight on Monday (June 10), by a man driving an older-model dark-coloured sedan near East Hastings Street and Campbell Avenue. The suspect then allegedly assaulted the woman with a weapon, pushing her out of the car near Oppenheimer Park.

Two passersby came to the woman's aid and called police.

“The suspect remains at large and his identity is unknown,” Sgt. Steve Addison said. “While we work to gather evidence that will solve this crime, we’re also sharing information with women and other sex workers so they can make informed decisions about their safety.”

The suspect is described as white, between 40 and 50 years old and about 300 lbs, with a receding hairline. Police say he was wearing a T-shirt and sweatpants.

Vancouver police's sex crimes unit is investigating and asking anyone with information to call 604-717-0601.