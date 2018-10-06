Victoria Police warn public not to leave bags unattended at the GoodLife Marathon on Oct.7. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Police warn public not to leave bags unattended at GoodLife Marathon

Temporary cameras installed downtown for event

The Victoria Police Department is reminding the public, ahead of Sunday’s GoodLife Victoria Marathon, that bags must not be left unattended during the event.

“During past marathons many bags, including backpacks, duffle and athletic bags have been left in the starting and finishing area and along the route. These unattended bags end up requiring the use of significant resources to manage safely,” said VicPD community engagement officer Bowen Osoko.

RELATED: Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon means road closures Sunday

There is no information indicating a known threat to this event, but public gatherings have been the target of past attacks world-wide.

As with previous events, temporary cameras will be installed downtown to help police ensure public safety during the GoodLife Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 7.

“The cameras help keep this event fun, safe and family-friendly,” said Osoko. “In addition to enhancing security, previous deployments of these cameras have helped locate lost children and seniors at large-scale public events and have provided for effective coordination in responding to medical events.”

RELATED: 39th Year for GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon supports myriad charities

Temporary signs will be posted to ensure that people in the area are aware of the cameras and the cameras will be taken down a short time after the event.

If you have questions or concerns please email engagement@vicpd.ca.

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in the Shuswap
Next story
26 squatters at B.C. elementary school arrested

Just Posted

Police warn public not to leave bags unattended at GoodLife Marathon

Temporary cameras installed downtown for event

Apple-Bee Festival Fun to the core

Local bee experts on hand

Cyclist doored by taxi cab driver in downtown Victoria

Woman had right of way when taxi door opened in her path

Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

B.C. Hydro responding to second power outage of the day in Greater Victoria

Crews working to restore power in Metchosin, Langford, Colwood

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

26 squatters at B.C. elementary school arrested

RCMP teams moved in on Nanaimo’s Rutherford school Saturday morning

5 things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Circus to zombies, this long weekend is full of fun events

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

B.C. RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in the Shuswap

Search warrant reveals grow operation in Malakwa, near Sicamous

Senate OKs Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the Senate voted 50 to 48 in favour.

3 hand grenades brought to B.C. police station, cause evacuation

The person, who Richmond RCMP suspect did not have any malicious intent, brought the pre-WWII era hand grenades to the Steveston police station.

Vancity online banking remains down for 3rd day

Credit union has ruled out hacking and data breaches as reasons for outage but cause still unknown

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

Most Read