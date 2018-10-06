Police warn public not to leave bags unattended at GoodLife Marathon

Victoria Police warn public not to leave bags unattended at the GoodLife Marathon on Oct.7. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The Victoria Police Department is reminding the public, ahead of Sunday’s GoodLife Victoria Marathon, that bags must not be left unattended during the event.

“During past marathons many bags, including backpacks, duffle and athletic bags have been left in the starting and finishing area and along the route. These unattended bags end up requiring the use of significant resources to manage safely,” said VicPD community engagement officer Bowen Osoko.

There is no information indicating a known threat to this event, but public gatherings have been the target of past attacks world-wide.

As with previous events, temporary cameras will be installed downtown to help police ensure public safety during the GoodLife Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 7.

“The cameras help keep this event fun, safe and family-friendly,” said Osoko. “In addition to enhancing security, previous deployments of these cameras have helped locate lost children and seniors at large-scale public events and have provided for effective coordination in responding to medical events.”

Temporary signs will be posted to ensure that people in the area are aware of the cameras and the cameras will be taken down a short time after the event.

If you have questions or concerns please email engagement@vicpd.ca.