Police warning public about indecent act in Vancouver Island community

  • Sep. 28, 2018 10:05 a.m.
  • News

On Sept. 26, 2018 the Comox Valley RCMP received a report of a suspicious man on Willemar Avenue in Courtenay.

Two young girls were walking along Willemar Avenue when they noticed a man staring at them from inside his vehicle. One of the young girls reported that the man appeared to be masturbating while he was watching them.

The girls quickly moved away from the vehicle and the suspect drove away.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his late 20s to early 30s, has brown, short hair with tight curls with an orange tinge.

He has tanned skin, was not wearing glasses or had facial hair, and was wearing a poncho at the time.

The vehicle is described as an older model gold-coloured SUV, similar to a Jeep Liberty.

“We are looking for any witnesses who were in the area on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. and may have seen this man, or anyone who thinks they know this man associated to a gold SUV,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media liaison officer with the Comox Valley RCMP.

“This is a good time to talk to children in your care about their personal safety. These young girls did the right thing by moving away and reporting the incident to a trusted adult right away,” she added.

Despite extensive patrols by police the suspect and vehicle have not been located. The Comox Valley RCMP is actively investigating this report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2018-13715. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

Police warning public about indecent act in Vancouver Island community

