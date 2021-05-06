The Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre on Wilkinson Road in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre on Wilkinson Road in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police watchdog investigates after man found unresponsive at Saanich jail

Man was in Victoria police custody the day before being found

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man in custody at the Wilkinson Road jail was found unresponsive March 16.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

In this case, the Victoria Police Department indicated that on March 16, 2021, a man in custody at the Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre was found unresponsive and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

READ ALSO: Investigation clears Victoria police of wrongdoing in arrested man’s death

The man had been in VicPD custody on March 15 before being transferred to the Wilkinson Road facility in Saanich.

The IIO was notified March 18 and released the information publicly on May 5.

The independent civilian oversight agency will investigate to determine what role, if any, police actions or lack of action played in the man’s condition.

Most Read