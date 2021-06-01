Police watchdog investigating after man bitten by K9 unit during Saanich arrest

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is investigating a May 20 incident when a Saanich police dog bit a man during an arrest. (Black Press Media file photo)

An arrest in Saanich last month that left the suspect with a dog bite injury is being investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C.

On May 20 at 11 p.m., Saanich police responded to a reported altercation involving a man with a weapon on the Lochside Trail. Officers found the man on a wooden bridge between Saanich Road and Quadra Street.

According to Saanich police, an “interaction” occurred and a police service dog was used to help arrest the man, biting him in the process. He was transported to hospital for treatment.

The IIO is asking anyone with information to contact its witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or through its contact form at iiobc.ca.

READ ALSO: Multitude of missing persons files no cause for alarm: West Shore RCMP

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department