Woman found in 'critical condition' after release from B.C. jail, watchdog investigating

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is looking for witnesses to come forward after an incident in Port Hardy where a woman was found requiring medical assistance after being released from RCMP custody.

According to a news release from the IIO, the Port Hardy RCMP confirmed the woman was arrested and lodged in police cells on the evening of April 9. She was then released from custody at about 3:00 a.m. the following morning (April 10).

"At about 7:45 a.m., the woman was found near the intersection of Douglas and Rupert streets, appearing to be in medical distress," states the release. "She was taken to a local hospital where she was found to be in critical condition."

The IIO was notified of the incident on April 10 and is investigating. The woman is no longer in critical condition and did not die from her injuries.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw the woman between the hours of 3:00 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on April 10. She is described as an Indigenous woman in her 20s, 5’1, medium build with red hair.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information about the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.