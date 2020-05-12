(File photo)

Police watchdog investigating death of Vancouver Island woman

Port Alberni RCMP had dealt with woman in April incident hours previously

Surrey, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating after a woman in Port Alberni died hours after RCMP had attended a call at her residence last month.

On April 20, 2020, Port Alberni RCMP responded to a call at the woman’s home at 6:20 p.m. Officers speaking with the affected person became concerned for her wellbeing and contacted Emergency Health Services (EHS) to attend and assess her, according to the IIO.

The woman declined to speak with EHS and officers left her residence.

A family member later found the woman in medical distress in her home, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene when EHS arrived a second time.

Neither the woman’s name nor address were provided to media.

The IIO, an independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia, will investigate to determine what role, if any, the officers’ actions or inaction may have played into the death of the female. The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

The IIO is asking for any person who saw, heard or recorded the incident to contact the IIO Witness Line toll free at 1-855-446-8477.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PORT ALBERNIRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Victoria man buys milk, winning lotto ticket
Next story
B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as phase two of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Just Posted

Victoria man buys milk, winning lotto ticket

Joseph Brennan won more than $93,000 in the Lotto Max Extra on March 13

Victoria police arrest man in connection to weekend stabbing

VicPD continue to investigate after a man was stabbed late Saturday morning

Victoria buys properties on Pandora for almost $10 million

Site is a ‘long-term investment’ as part of the plan to address affordable housing

Beacon Hill Park traffic could be limited to allow for more physical distancing space

Victoria council looks at ways to create more outdoor spaces

Island Health resumes elective surgeries

About 4,000 surgeries were postponed across the Island

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as phase two of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Man says boy spit in his face while in bank lineup in Duncan

Incident reported to police

Police watchdog investigating death of Vancouver Island woman

Port Alberni RCMP had dealt with woman in April incident hours previously

VIDEO: Orcas feeding, splashing and breaching off Hornby Island

Family outing included a special experience

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

‘Who’s keeping an eye on logging activities on Vancouver Island during COVID-19 ?’

With no watchdog around, conservationists are worried about old-growth logging activities and call for ‘modernized regulations’ in the forest sector

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

Most Read