Police watchdog probes weekend death in Vic West

One woman died in hospital after Victoria police found her by the water

The IIO have launched an investigation surround the death of a woman on Sept. 29 (file photo)

The Independent Investigation Office of B.C. is looking into a police incident on Sept. 29 that surrounded the death of a woman.

The IIO were contacted by the Victoria Police Department and notified of a death on Saturday.

Police attended to a scene at 2:17 a.m. near the Songhees development in Vic West after receiving reports of a disturbance.

At approximately 2:28 a.m. police located a woman near the water.

The IIO says that “due to circumstances of the incident” a conducted energy weapon, more commonly known as a Taser, was dispatched in order to prevent self-harm.

Officers administered immediate medical assistance and Emergency Health Services also attended.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries that were unrelated to the Taser, and later died.

The IIO deployed investigators and an investigation is ongoing.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter