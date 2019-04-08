Saanich police won’t release the name of the cyclist, who died following a Sunday collision, and have notified the Independent Investigations Office of BC. (Pexels)

Police watchdog notified after cyclist dies in Highway 17 collision Sunday

A 24-year-old Victoria man died Sunday at the scene after being struck by a truck

The civilian agency overseeing police conduct is involved in the case of a man, who died Sunday in Saanich after a vehicle struck him.

Sgt. Julie Fast of the Saanich Police and Victoria Police had contact with the man the day before his death for mental health concerns.

“As a result of this, the Independent Investigations Office of BC has been notified,” she said.

RELATED: Cyclist in Sunday crash on Pat Bay Highway succumbs to injuries

The man, a 24-year-old Victoria resident, died Sunday at the scene of a collision near the intersection of Highway 17 and Royal Oak Drive.

Fast said the man was walking with his bicycle beside the southbound lanes on Highway 17 by the Royal Oak overpass, then stepped into traffic and was immediately struck by a truck.

“The driver of the truck had no opportunity to avoid the collision,” said Fast. “The man sustained significant injuries and died at the scene. His death has not been deemed suspicious and Saanich Police have turned the investigation over to the BC Coroners Service.”

Detective Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said earlier Monday that Saanich police would not release the identity of the man at this stage. Police had announced his death Monday morning at 2 a.m.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends,” said Kowalewich.

RELATED: Five pedestrians killed across Greater Victoria in the last 12 months

Following Sunday’s collision, police closed off portions of the highway as they were investigating the incident. Crews diverted southbound traffic at the intersection of Highway 17 and Haliburton Road through Elk Lake Drive. This diversion caused visible traffic delays as police investigated the scene.

This death is at least the second traffic-related death in Saanich this year. In February, a 62-year-old Gordon Head woman died after a vehicle struck.

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

