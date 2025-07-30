Police Watchdog referring 2021 Prince George shooting to B.C. prosecution service

The incident happened at 7 a.m. on May 15, 2021

Over four years after the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC started an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Prince George, the matter has now been referred to the BC Prosecution Service for the consideration of charges.

On May 15, 2021, around 7 a.m., a member of the Prince George RCMP conducted a traffic stop close to the North Star Inn near Victoria Street and 15 Avenue. During the interaction, gunshots were fired by the officer. As a result, the driver of the vehicle suffered a serious gunshot injury.

IIO's chief civilian director Jessica Berglund has reviewed the evidence from the investigation and has "determined that reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer may have committed an offence in relation to the use of a firearm."

Now, the IIO has forwarded the report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

To approve charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on the evidence gathered by the IIO.

With the matter now belonging to the Crown, the IIO will not be commenting further on the case.