Police watchdog reviewing Victoria police-involved crash

The province’s police oversight group is reviewing a crash involving a Victoria police officer.

On the morning of July 8, a Victoria Police Department cruiser collided with a silver Land Rover at the intersection of Johnson and Douglas streets. According to VicPD, no injuries were reported.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) confirmed it was notified of the crash on July 8 and is now in the process of reviewing materials provided by VicPD as well as any results from the collision investigation.

After reviewing, the OPCC will determine if there will be any Police Act investigation into officer misconduct.

The OPCC is a civilian-led, independent oversight agency responsible for investigating B.C. police-involved incidents, crimes or investigations.

