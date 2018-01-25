Meena Devi with her twin sons born Nov. 20 in Victoria General Hospital. Devi is the widow of Khushal Rana who died in hospital after an SUV struck him on Gorge Road on Oct. 18. (Photo submitted)

Police won’t charge driver in relation to death of Saanich chef

Investigators say the 25-year-old woman suffered an undisclosed medical event before her vehicle struck Khushal Rana

Saanich Police will not charge the woman, whose vehicle struck a Saanich man, who later died in hospital from his injuries, weeks before his now-widowed wife gave birth to twins.

Acting Sgt. Jereme Leslie said in a release police will not charge the woman for infractions under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act, because all evidence leads “investigators to believe the driver suffered a medical event while driving.” The release did not describe the nature of the medical event that ultimately led to the death of the Khushal Rana, the 31-year-old man, who had arrived in the region just months earlier after emigrating from India less than four years ago.

He was walking to his job as a chef at Saanich’s Sizzling Tandoor location, when a vehicle struck him on Oct. 18 near the intersection Gorge Road West and Donald Street. The vehicle was travelling east on Gorge Road West, when it mounted the sidewalk, before striking Rana.

Ambulance crews carried the 31-year-old Rana — who had just attended the birthday party of his four-year-old son — to Victoria General Hospital with serious injuries. Rana succumbed to them three days later, despite intensive efforts by doctors, who actually amputated one of his legs.

Rana left behind a grieving widow, now charged with raising three sons, including twin boys born almost exactly one month after the death of their father.

Rana’s death shocked the Greater Victoria area, and inspired an extensive GoFundMe campaign led by his employer Sizzling Tandoor and others leaders in the Indo-Canadian community. According to the latest available information, the online campaign raised $ 128,705 for his three children and wife, who speaks little English and has few contacts in Canada. Other organizations and individuals have also donated cash and items for Rana’s surviving family.

Meena Devi, 27, gave birth to the twins Nov. 20 in Victoria General Hospital. Doctors delivered the boys by Cesarean section more than a week early to avoid a medical complication that they had monitored in one of the twins, said family friend Gurinder Bawa.

Rana also left behind his four-year-old son, Ankush.

Rana had moved to Canada less than four years ago. Devi and Ankush joined him in April of 2017.

Leslie said the decision not to charge the 25-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck Rana reflects the outcome of a “lengthy and comprehensive investigation” during which officers spoke with several people including the driver herself, witnesses, emergency services personnel, and hospital staff.

Analysts also collected evidence from both the scene and from the vehicle, said Leslie.

“Investigators also obtained medical documents in relation to the driver,” he said.

Leslie added that investigators have asked the Office of the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles to review the medical fitness of the woman to drive.

Previous story
Blue green algae advisory ends for at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park
Next story
Award-winning distillery relocating to Sooke

Just Posted

Jeep plunges off Anacortes ferry dock, rescue divers on scene

Service is suspended at the Anacortes ferry terminal after the driver of… Continue reading

Police won’t charge driver in relation to death of Saanich chef

Investigators say the 25-year-old woman suffered an undisclosed medical event before her vehicle struck Khushal Rana

West Shore RCMP seek vehicle in connection to pellets shot at B.C. Transit bus

Vehicle is a dark coloured, four-door sedan

Victoria father dies after accident at Richmond trampoline facility

Jay Greenwood of Victoria was jumping into a foam pit when he sustained serious injuries

Victoria mosque to commemorate men killed in Quebec City shooting

Open house Sunday being held in the spirit of the greater community

WATCH: Greater Victoria residents gather at higher ground during tsunami warning

Ocean Boulevard and the Esquimalt Lagoon reopened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday

Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over misleading ticket price advertising

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Man dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging on Gabriola Island

Victim was running with a group Wednesday morning

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Saanich signals support for in-fill developments in Gorge-Tillicum

The Gorge-Tillicum neighbourhood continues to experience infill. Council’s committee-of-the-whole signaled Saanich’s support… Continue reading

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Tonight’s the night for Vancouver Island businesses to shine

Annual Business Excellence awards being handed out in Victoria

Most Read