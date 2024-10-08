 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Police worry about impersonators after B.C. firefighter uniforms stolen

4 of the shirts have the North Vancouver City Fire Department's crest on the sleeves
Black Press Media Staff

Police are investigating after four North Vancouver City Fire Department shirts were stolen from a dry cleaner over the weekend. 

North Vancouver RCMP say the four shirts, which have the fire department's crest on the sleeves, and two pairs of black plants were stolen from the dry cleaner in the 900-block of West 3rd Street on Saturday (Oct. 5). 

Surveillance footage shows a man taking the uniforms off the rack in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

Const. Mansoor Sahak said RCMP is concerned the suspect "may try to wear the uniform to commit further crimes by impersonating a firefighter."

 “Out of an abundance of caution, if anyone is suspicious of someone wearing a fire fighting uniform, they are encouraged to request further identification, such as employee ID, to confirm their identity.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #2024-20392. People can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Black Press Media Staff

Read more

More News

Rustad pledges massive expansion of mental health resources across B.C.
Rustad pledges massive expansion of mental health resources across B.C.
3 years for Summerland ex-bank employee guilty of $846k fraud
3 years for Summerland ex-bank employee guilty of $846k fraud
Charges laid in hit-and-run causing death in North Cowichan in April
Charges laid in hit-and-run causing death in North Cowichan in April