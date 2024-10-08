Police worry about impersonators after B.C. firefighter uniforms stolen

4 of the shirts have the North Vancouver City Fire Department's crest on the sleeves

Police are investigating after four North Vancouver City Fire Department shirts were stolen from a dry cleaner over the weekend. North Vancouver RCMP released video footage of the suspect in the Oct. 5 theft.

North Vancouver RCMP say the four shirts, which have the fire department's crest on the sleeves, and two pairs of black plants were stolen from the dry cleaner in the 900-block of West 3rd Street on Saturday (Oct. 5).

Surveillance footage shows a man taking the uniforms off the rack in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

Const. Mansoor Sahak said RCMP is concerned the suspect "may try to wear the uniform to commit further crimes by impersonating a firefighter."

“Out of an abundance of caution, if anyone is suspicious of someone wearing a fire fighting uniform, they are encouraged to request further identification, such as employee ID, to confirm their identity.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file #2024-20392. People can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).