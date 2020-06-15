FIEL – Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London Monday Nov. 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Dunham

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

Policing and security costs for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex topped $50,000 during two-month stint in B.C., according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

The federation, which obtained the information through an Access to Information request that it released Monday (June 15), found that RCMP security costs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit $56,384.52.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair’s office has previously acknowledged that they helped the U.K’s Metropolitan Police provide security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intermittently since their arrival in November. This protection stopped in January when they stepped back from their royal duties, and were no longer considered “internationally protected persons.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The royal couple, and their son Archie, arrived on Vancouver Island in mid-November, the documents showed. The family took up residence in Sidney, near Victoria, and remained under RCMP protection until mid-January,.

“More than $50,000 is nothing to sneeze at, especially when you consider the fact that this is taxpayers’ money covering bills for one of the most famous and wealthy couples in the world,” said Aaron Wudrick, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. “Had the government not cut them off and had Meghan and Harry stayed in Canada, the bill could have easily turned into millions.”

An email sent Jan. 10, 2020, showed RCMP were worried about the perception of Canadians paying for the Duke and Duchess’ stay.

“Media is on this like a hot potato … This has a potential to cost us huge!” a partially redacted RCMP email read.

The $56,384 figure includes overtime and shift differentials, travel expenditures and other operating expenses, but does not include regular salaries and costs related to supporting units. Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for further comment

READ MORE: Royals chose ideal spot to ponder future, North Saanich mayor says

READ MORE: RCMP to stop providing security for Prince Harry and Meghan

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMPRoyal family

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
58-year-old Island woman remains in critical condition after fatal weekend Malahat crash

Just Posted

Policing costs for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s B.C. stay topped $50K: taxpayers group

RCMP covered security costs for the couple while they were acting Royals

58-year-old Island woman remains in critical condition after fatal weekend Malahat crash

The 53-year-old motorcycle driver died at the scene

One man in custody after late-night stabbing in Victoria

The stabbing took place during altercation in a Gorge Road East building

BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

Fraud attempts continue in Oak Bay

Police investigate email threat

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

B.C.’s real estate market shows ‘encouraging signs of recovery’ in May: association

Real estate listings, sales still down in B.C. as COVID recovery begins

B.C. continues expansion of Foundry youth mental health network

Eight new centres to help deal with COVID-19 isolation

New association launches to give voice to B.C. First Nation development corporations

First Nation Business Development Association is comprised of nearly 50 members

Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families ‘illogical’

Despite exemption, travel restrictions still make international travel not possible for some couples

POLL: Would you support permanently closing a portion of Government Street to vehicle traffic?

A move to increase foot traffic is a lifeline thrown to many… Continue reading

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

As much as 190,000 litres spilled from a pumping facility

Woman dies in crash on highway in Nanaimo

Two other people sustained minor injuries in accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Most Read