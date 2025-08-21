Pool user perturbed by Salmon Arm Recreation upgrade to U.S. software

General manager says program aligns with Personal Information Protection Act requirements

Phillip James is reluctant to dive into Salmon Arm Recreation's new recreation management software.

The Shuswap Recreation Society/Salmon Arm Recreation plans to have transitioned to the new software by the fall. To help ease this process, the organization has asked that individual users – new and those already registered in the outgoing system (as would be the case for those with a Salmon Arm Recreation pass card), to set up a new account with by Monday, Aug. 25, at salmonarmrecreation.finnlyconnect.com. The registration process involves providing your email address, name, phone number, an emergency contact/number and your address. Local residents need to type "BC" in the box beneath "State*," and a postal code under "Zip*" to proceed to the next page.

No financial information is required.

Registration of a new account is not needed by those who use Salmon Arm Recreation facilities on a drop-in/pay-as-you-go basis, or by user groups as most have already had an account created. User group members are asked to connect with their scheduling contact at Salmon Arm Recreation before creating a new account.

Those "state" and "zip" code boxes set off alarm bells for James, who was looking to register a new account with plans to use the pool in the fall. However, after learning Salmon Arm Recreation's new recreation management system is with Finnly Sport, a software company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, James isn't sure he'll proceed.

"It’s obviously an American company that’s doing it, and in these days of Trump, I'm kind of concerned they’re not doing something about that like using a Canadian company."

James is uncomfortable with giving his information to the U.S. company and was hoping to get more information.

"I would suspect that since it’s registered as an American company, they must be transporting our information across the border which, in these days… I admit that I’ve got other stuff registered down in the States … but not since these days of Trump," said James, who has a pass card and needs to register a new account. "I’m a little bit perturbed."

Salmon Arm Recreation general manager Darin Gerow said the outgoing recreation management system is also from the U.S., and that it "wasn't keeping up with the changes, and we were having issues from an accounting perspective and a programming and scheduling perspective."

Unaware of any similar software system made in Canada, Gerow described the incoming system as unique built specifically for recreational purposes, "sports fields, arenas, pools and programming and all that."

"There’s a very large niche out there for it and the one we selected has been tested and shown to us to help our patrons," said Gerow. "It’s easier to use. It’s a change so we’re certainly going to have issues arise but we’re prepared for those and to fix them as they come along."

Speaking to James' concerns around the sharing of personal information, Gerow said Salmon Arm Recreation's team "conducted a review and confirmed that the new software complies with our organization's Personal Information Protection Policy."

"This verification ensures alignment with the requirements set out in the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA) of British Columbia," said Gerow, adding there's already been "excellent feedback from our users on the interface and simplicity."

Additional perks of the new management system include the return of the designated dressing room monitor at Rogers Rink, stating which team is using which dressing room (something currently done on a white board), and the ability to see what is booked for when.

"Users will be able to sign in and if they want to book ice at Rogers Rink, they’ll be able to see what’s available," said Gerow. "With our current software, the users can’t see that so they’d always be calling… now they'll be able to sign on and view the availability of ice or sports fields and be able to request bookings for them."

Gerow encouraged anyone with questions or concerns about the new software to contact the recreation department at 250-832-4044 or at info@salmonarmreacreation.ca.