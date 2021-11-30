Poor driving prompts Oak Bay police to catch impaired driver

Oak Bay Police Department briefs for the week. (Black Press Media file photo)

A driver who slowed to roll over a series of traffic delineators set off alarm bells for police Thursday (Nov. 25). Police were responding to a call in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue and noted a driver slowing and rolling over three traffic delineators – flexible plastic posts aimed at traffic calming. Police stopped the 73-year-old man driving, who showed signs of impairment. He failed a roadside screening, was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

An officer on patrol stopped a speeding vehicle and ticketed its driver Nov. 24. The officer spotted the car in the 1400-block of Newport Avenue and stopped the driver near Windsor Park. The driver was issued tickets for speeding with a $196 fine and for no insurance, a fine of $598.

During the stop smoke started billowing from under the hood and the vehicle was towed.

An officer issued another ticket for no insurance in the 2000-block of Cadboro Bay Road on Saturday (Nov. 27). The vehicle was towed from the scene.

A driver spotted travelling more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit on Foul Bay Road had their vehicle impounded for seven days alongside a $398-ticket. An officer made the stop Sunday (Nov. 28) after clocking the vehicle at 94 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Stolen phone found across municipal border

A student reported her phone stolen Nov. 25 from her gym at an Oak Bay school.

The student used an app to track the iPhone 11, valued around $800, to a bus stop in front of an apartment building near Hillside Shopping Centre. The owner had locked the phone preventing it from any use.

