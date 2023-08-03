 Skip to content
Poor visibility on Highway 1 expected through Glacier National Park: Parks Canada

The fire was first discovered July 9 and is suspected to have started from lightning
Zach Delaney
Parks Canada have announced that the hot, dry, conditions in the region are expected to contribute to more smoke through Glacier National Park.

While there are many wildfires burning across the Southeast Fire Centre, the Uto wildfire is the one of concern for Parks Canada as it is burning in Glacier National Park. Parks Canada fire crews have assessed the fire and determined a method of action to prevent further growth beyond the more than 1,700 ha. already burning.

The fire is located in the Beaver and Copperstein valleys, which are considered by Parks Canada to be remote sections of the park. As such, the fire crews have prioritized using natural features in conjunction with suppression and strategic ignition that will get rid of surrounding fuel.

As the fire is in a remote location, it is not considered by Parks Canada to be a risk to the public and structural protections have been set up to protect infrastructure in the area, including patrol cabins in the Glacier National Park and the Purcell Lodge outside the park.

To ensure the public’s protection, Parks Canada have closed the Beaver Valley trail and access road, and the fire ban continues to be in effect throughout the Southeast Fire Centre region, including Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks.

As fire crews continue to monitor the region and combat the Uto Wildfire, Parks Canada warned that visibility may be affected along Highway 1 through Glacier National Park. The organization explained that part of the incoming weather that may exacerbate the fire is a heavy upper air mass, which could ‘trap’ the smoke in the valleys throughout the area, making for poor visibility and lower air quality.

