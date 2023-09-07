Port Alberni man charged with murder

Victim was found with ‘significant’ injuries in area notorious for serious crime

A Port Alberni man has been charged with murder following an incident in the 3600-block of Fourth Avenue in early August.

On Aug. 7, 2023 Port Alberni RCMP received reports of a man who had been attacked by someone with a weapon. When police arrived, according to RCMP media liaison Const. Richard Johns, they located a 33-year-old man with “significant” injuries. The assailant had apparently fled the area.

Police did not elaborate on what sort of weapon was used in the attack. The victim was transferred to BC Ambulance Service and later to a higher level of care.

On Aug. 18 Jonathan Womacks, 44, was charged with aggravated assault. Three days later the victim died of his injuries.

On Sept. 1, the B.C. Prosecution Service upgraded the charge against Womacks to second degree murder. Womacks remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.

“The Port Alberni RCMP is dedicated to ensuring these crimes are investigated to the fullest extent, and ensuring the safety of the public,” Johns said in a press release. “No resource was left idle, as our Major Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the investigation.”