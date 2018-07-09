Jan Stelmaszyk of Port Alberni issued an “official statement” on his Instagram account this weekend. (Instagram).

Port Alberni man, three-year-old son still considered missing

RCMP implore Jan Stelmaszyk to reach out to authorities to confirm his location

A Port Alberni man and his three-year-old son are still considered missing by the Port Alberni RCMP, who have not had direct contact with Jan Stelmaszyk since the pair was reported missing by concerned family members on July 3.

This is despite Stelmaszyk posting an official statement on his Instagram account on Sunday, July 8 that he has “been in contact with officers of RCMP since day one” after he moved to Italy with his son.

“I did not feel I have a responsibility to explain myself but after all these media rumors I changed my mind,” the 35-year-old posted. “I do feel I need to defend my name and my family. Yes, I have moved to Italy to visit my closest (sic) after some serious life-changing events. I simply needed some time to recover,” Stelmaszyk posted.

“I did not ask for all this attention, but I’m grateful for all the love I’m receiving. And to all the haters—stop talking about my situation if you don’t know the whole story.”

Stelmaszyk began posting Instagram photos of himself and his son, Matt Bartnik, 3, with a geo-tag from Arco, Italy on Friday, July 6 after finding out he had been reported missing.

I did not feel I have a responsibility to explain myself but after all these media rumors I changed my mind. First of all – I’ve been in contact with officers of RCMP since day one. This entire situation and the ongoing lies told on chek news are made by media who have build themselves a story. I do feel I need to defend my name and my family. Yes, I have moved to Italy to visit my closest after some serious life-changing events. I simply needed some time to recover. For a few months I have been using social media to post pictures of me and my sons journey. I did not ask for all this attention, but I’m grateful for all the love that I’m receiving. And to all the haters – stop talking about my situation if you don’t know the whole story. Since my son was born, he has been the most important thing in my life, as well as all the love that I’ve got for him and from him. I wouldn’t have received it if I left him on his own.

A post shared by ᔕTEᒪᗰᗩᔕᘔYK ᗩᑎᗪ ᔕOᑎ (@jan.stelmaszyk) on

“My understanding is there’s photos of the son in Italy but there are no pictures of the Dad,” Port Alberni RCMP Cpl. Amelia Hayden said. “We have to verify who is using that social media account. We have to have face-to-face contact, even if he Skypes to say this is me and my son.

“We need Jan to present himself to an authority,” Hayden said. “We have to make conclusive confirmation that it’s him.”

Stelmaszyk tried unsuccessfully in the spring to launch a Kickstarter.com compaign for a novel called “My Journey.” The description for the project read: “In my world of #hypomania, taking the risk for a better life can be a hell of a challenge. This is the story of my journey.”

The campaign closed on April 30, 2018 without raising any funding.

Anyone who may have information on Stelmaszyk and his son’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or call Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

 

Jan Stelmaszyk of Port Alberni, reported missing on July 5, 2018 with his three-year-old son Matt, has been posting photos of his son from Arco, Italy. INSTAGRAM PHOTO

DEA confirms involvement in RCMP’s Ucluelet homicide investigation
DFO seeks feedback on new strategy to protect whales

