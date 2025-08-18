Port Alberni RCMP arrest man alleged to have assaulted Mountie

A video of the arrest was posted to social media, Mounties say the video does not show the context of the situation

The Port Alberni RCMP have arrested a man who attempted to flee arrest and assaulted an officer, a news release says.

Mounties were called to a business in the 3900 block of 8th Avenue on Aug. 17 to remove an unwanted individual. The person was in breach of a release order, RCMP say.

When police arrived at the business, the person fled from officers and the person was caught in an alley between Sixth Avenue and Seventh Avenue. Officers say he assaulted the officer who caught up to him and the person who was arrested ended up on the ground. Mounties say they saw a sharp object in the person's hands and he was not complying with arrest, leading the officers to use force.

Mounties say the man is a 33-year-old from Port Alberni who was transported to the RCMP detachment and held for court.

A video of the arrest was posted to social media, showing the arresting officer elbowing the man in the head several times.

"The video does not show the much needed context prior to the arrest, nor the observations of the officers," Inspector Kim Bruce, Alberni's officer in charge, said in the news release. "While use of force by police in any arrest may be disturbing to onlookers, it is important to look at the totality, rather than the result. The Criminal Code provides us with the authority to use force, and it is not something we take lightly."

The news release says RCMP had to use force to prevent injuries.

Those with information are asked to contact Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.