Port Alberni RCMP not at fault for Sproat Lake death: IIO

Senior was found deceased in his vehicle submerged in Sproat Lake

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has determined that police are not responsible for the death of a Port Alberni senior who was found in his car submerged in Sproat Lake.

The IIO says Port Alberni RCMP responded on Dec. 13, 2023 to a report from someone concerned for the well-being of an elderly man driving a green Pontiac Sunfire. An officer reportedly located and spoke to the man around 8:40 p.m.

Two days later, the man was located deceased in his vehicle, which was submerged in water in Sproat Lake near a property in the 10700-block of Lakeshore Road.

After reviewing evidence—including photographs, witness statements and police reports—the IIO says it has determined “that there are no reasonable grounds to believe any officer may have committed an offence, and police actions were not responsible for the tragic death.”