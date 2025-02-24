Port Alberni RCMP search for missing man, 25

Port Alberni man was last seen Feb. 22 riding a bicycle

Port Alberni RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Tazrian Jahangir, 25, who was reported missing on Feb. 23, 2025.

Jahangir was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at 9 p.m. in Port Alberni. He may be riding a black road bike and wearing a black and green bike helmet as these items are unaccounted for, according to RCMP.

Jahangir is a South Asian male, 176 centimetres (five-foot-eight), medium build, has short, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a long-sleeved black shirt and blue and white Keds brand shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tazrian Jahangir is urged to Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424, their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).