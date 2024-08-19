 Skip to content
Port Alberni RCMP seek suspects in armed liquor store robbery

Three suspects fled on foot after brandishing a knife at employee
Alberni Valley News Staff
240828-avn-robbery-liquor-store-1
Port Alberni are seeking three suspects in a liquor store robbery.(Submitted / Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni RCMP are hoping to identify three suspects in an armed robbery last weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 18 at approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to a call from a local liquor store reporting a robbery. Three suspects had reportedly entered the store wearing face coverings, black clothing and carrying duffle bags. When confronted by an employee, one of the suspects brandished a large knife.

More than $200 in liquor was stolen and the suspects fled the location on foot. The RCMP's Forensic Identification Services attended the scene, conducted an examination and seized evidence.

The robbery was captured on security cameras and Port Alberni RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the suspects. The RCMP did not specify which liquor store this occurred at.

If you recognize any of the suspects or have any information about the robbery, call the Port Alberni detachment at 250-723-2424.

