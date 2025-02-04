Port Alberni warned of 'limited' snow removal due to overtime ban

OT ban has been in effect since Jan. 31 due to a contract dispute between the city and its unionized workers

The City of Port Alberni is warning residents that it has "limited" resources to address snow and ice removal due to an overtime ban.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 118 served the City of Port Alberni with a 72-hour strike notice last week and implemented an overtime ban starting Friday, Jan. 31. This means that union members will only work their scheduled hours and will not accept or perform any work beyond those hours.

The city says its management teams worked over the weekend to keep the roads passable, focusing on arterial roads, collector roads and bus routes. On Monday morning, a "full compliment" of city crews was able to address further road maintenance.

"Plan ahead, ensure your vehicle is prepared for icy road conditions, avoid steep grades and give yourself plenty of time and space should you have to go out," the city warned on its Facebook page.

The overtime ban is still in place, but CUPE Local 118 has scheduled two days of bargaining with the city on Feb. 12 and 13.