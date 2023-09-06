Port Alberni woman, 61, dies after car and motorcycle collide

Incident took place on outskirts of Qualicum Beach

A 61-year-old Port Alberni woman has died following a collision involving a motorcycle and a car near the outskirts of Qualicum Beach.

Oceanside RCMP Sgt. Shane Worth reported that on Sept. 2 at approximately 4:45 p.m., Oceanside RCMP, Qualicum Beach Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance Service responded to the collsion at the controlled intersection of Memorial Avenue (Highway 4) and Highway 19.

A passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene, said Worth. The drivers of the motorcycle and the car were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“The preliminary investigation has determined the car was attempting a left-hand turn from westbound Memorial Avenue on to the Inland Island Highway southbound on ramp and the motorcycle was travelling eastbound through the intersection on Memorial Avenue,” said Worth. “Alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor and the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the crash.”

The investigation is being led by Oceanside RCMP, in conjunction with the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners Service.

— NEWS Staff