THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO RCMP were on the scene in blast suits investigating the victim’s residence in Port Alice on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Port Alice mail bomb case closed says Yukon RCMP

RCMP rules Leon Nepper was the only person involved in the mailing of a bomb to his brother.

The 2018 Port Alice mail bomb case has officially been closed.

After investigating, the Yukon RCMP declared Leon Nepper was the only person involved in the mailing of a bomb to his brother, Roger Nepper, who lives in Port Alice.

The RCMP file was closed in December of 2018.

Back in September, Leon was charged with one count each of sending an improvised explosive device to someone with the intent of causing bodily harm and unlawful possession of an explosive substance.

He was also charged with one charge each of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Roger received serious but non-life-threatening injuries from the explosion while his wife, Shirley Bowick, received minor burns.

Leon was arrested in Whitehorse Sept. 13, but was later found to be in “medical distress” at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sept. 23, and then died at the city’s hospital in the early afternoon.

To this day, no one knows why he sent the bomb to his brother.

