Port Angeles ferry run suspended during Coho refit this month

Vehicle and passenger service to Washington will resume in Victoria as of Feb. 1

Black Ball Ferry Line’s MV Coho undergoes its annual refit this month and will be out of service from Jan. 16 to 30, returning to service on the Port Angeles to Victoria run on Feb. 1. File photo

Travellers looking at heading south to Washington State with their vehicles will have to take the long way around for a couple of weeks, as Black Ball Ferry Line’s MV Coho is undergoing its annual refit.

Service on the Port Angeles to Victoria run will be suspended starting Jan. 16 and resume Feb. 1 with the 8:20 a.m. sailing from the U.S. city and 4 p.m. from Victoria.

The maintenance this time around will include a refurbishing of the vehicle and passenger deck spaces, and an upgrading of the ship’s WiFi capability, with the goal of providing free high-speed broadband service for the entire crossing.

The Coho leaves Port Angeles at 8:20 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 15) then makes its last trip out of Victoria at 10:30 a.m. that day.

Washington State Ferries’ Sidney to Anacortes run is currently out of service through March 31. Travellers driving to the state from the Island must take BC Ferries, which is on its winter schedule. Visit bcferries.com/schedules for sailing times and other information.

