Black Ball Ferry Line’s MV Coho undergoes its annual refit this month and will be out of service from Jan. 16 to 30, returning to service on the Port Angeles to Victoria run on Feb. 1. File photo

Port Angeles ferry run suspended during Coho refit this month

Vehicle and passenger service to Washington will resume in Victoria as of Feb. 1

Travellers looking at heading south to Washington State with their vehicles will have to take the long way around for a couple of weeks, as Black Ball Ferry Line’s MV Coho is undergoing its annual refit.

Service on the Port Angeles to Victoria run will be suspended starting Jan. 16 and resume Feb. 1 with the 8:20 a.m. sailing from the U.S. city and 4 p.m. from Victoria.

The maintenance this time around will include a refurbishing of the vehicle and passenger deck spaces, and an upgrading of the ship’s WiFi capability, with the goal of providing free high-speed broadband service for the entire crossing.

The Coho leaves Port Angeles at 8:20 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 15) then makes its last trip out of Victoria at 10:30 a.m. that day.

Washington State Ferries’ Sidney to Anacortes run is currently out of service through March 31. Travellers driving to the state from the Island must take BC Ferries, which is on its winter schedule. Visit bcferries.com/schedules for sailing times and other information.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Former Dunsmuir Lodge to become mental health and addiction facility
Next story
Regional transportation authority has mayors at odds

Just Posted

Uplands lot seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Cadboro Bay resident looks to put the brakes on bus shelter

A Saanich woman is determined to halt plans for a new bus… Continue reading

Regional transportation authority has mayors at odds

Langford will ‘go down fighting’ counter petition

Former Dunsmuir Lodge to become mental health and addiction facility

Building will have capacity of up to 99 patients

Downpour sends wastewater overflows into the ocean around Greater Victoria

Avoid waters off Macaulay Point in Esquimalt, McMicking Point, Humber and Rutland in Oak Bay, and Finnerty Cove in Saanich

Men’s rugby team takes on Brazil on home turf

Game takes place at Westhills Stadium on Feb. 17

UPDATE: City of Nanaimo senior manager dismissed

Chief operations officer Brad McRae no longer employed by the city

Victoria gears up for deep WHL playoff run with deadline trades

Royals acquire a pair of gritty Western Hockey League veterans

Port Angeles ferry run suspended during Coho refit this month

Vehicle and passenger service to Washington will resume in Victoria as of Feb. 1

After 18 seasons in Edmonton, Hervey settling in as B.C. Lions general manager

Former Eskimos player, scout and GM replaces Wally Buono

‘Logging truck jack-knifed’ in fatal Highway 97 crash

Collision under investigation

Police searching for missing Central Saanich teen

Terrence Lafortune, 13, last seen at Bayside Middle School

Brother of Premier John Horgan passes away

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

The buyer thought he had purchased priceless artifacts

Most Read