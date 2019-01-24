TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO A resident is saved from an apartment fire on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at the New Horizons Apartment building in Port Hardy thanks to Port Hardy Fire Rescue.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue saves trapped resident from apartment fire

The fire was “quickly brought under control, contained to a single unit, and fully extinguished.”

A fire broke out on a ground-level apartment, trapping a resident inside, at the New Horizon Apartments in Port Hardy Jan. 23.

According to Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s (PHFR) Facebook page, Fire Chief Brent Borg was the first to arrive at the scene at 2:18 p.m., where he “established command” and then identified the “rapidly growing fire within a ground-level unit while multiple witnesses on scene reported a person entrapped within the involved unit.”

PHFR’s Ladder 17 arrived shortly after and “established a water supply, while two attack teams mounted an interior attack and primary search, forcing the door to the involved unit,” stated the Facebook post. “The patient was located and removed from the building and transferred to medical care while teams commenced fire attack in the building.”

After rescuing the resident, the fire “was quickly brought under control, contained to a single unit, and fully extinguished.”

“Following ventilation of the building, the residence was cleared for occupancy and tenants returned to their homes in just under two hours from the initial page-out,” noted the post. “We would like to thank our firefighters for their commendable efforts and work, which helped save the apartment complex as well as a life. We also thank the BC RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, and BC Hydro for their assistance on scene, as well as Port McNeill Fire Rescue for standing by in case mutual aid was needed. Finally, we would like to remind the public and occupants of apartment complexes to not ignore fire alarms—when the alarm sounds, evacuate, no questions asked.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been released by either Port Hardy RCMP or the fire department.

– with files from Port Hardy Fire Rescue Facebook page

