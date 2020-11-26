Karl Ablack, chair of the Port Renfrew Recovery Task Force, says visitors should steer clear of the community after the second wave of COVID has begun to hit across the province. (File Contributed/portrenfrew.com)

Karl Ablack, chair of the Port Renfrew Recovery Task Force, says visitors should steer clear of the community after the second wave of COVID has begun to hit across the province. (File Contributed/portrenfrew.com)

Port Renfrew, Pacheedaht First Nation asks visitors to steer clear of community again

Tight-knit community of 400 has yet to report single case of COVID

Whether it’s a quick stop by Botanical Beach or a visit to Big Lonely Doug, Port Renfrew’s community leaders say it’s time to put those day trips on hold.

The close-knit community of around 400 people sends the message to anyone outside their borders to avoid all non-essential travel until Dec. 7. The request is twinned with the latest provincial health orders.

“Any spread of the virus could quickly overwhelm our first responders,” said Karl Ablack, chair of the Port Renfrew Recovery Task Force, which was formed after the first wave of COVID-19 hit in March.

“At the end of the day, people are going to do what they want to do, but there are minimal resources here.”

Port Renfrew has one general store, a gas station and limited phone service. Though the town has a small volunteer fire department and an ambulance station that runs 24/7, the closest hospitals are two hours away in Duncan and Victoria.

The Port Renfrew Recovery Task Force is comprised of first responders, businesses and community stakeholders. The chamber of commerce boasts around 70 members, and the community mostly relies on larger cities for schools, medical services, retail shops and groceries.

New cabins are being built in Port Renfrew, recreational properties to visit, and provincial parks to walk through, but Ablack says the thought of dropping by should be off the table for the safety of all.

Kyle van Delft, manager of the Pacheedaht First Nation emergency preparedness program, said his group is more prepared for a confirmed case or a potential outbreak of COVID-19 if it should hit, as it’s stocked with enough personal protection equipment for first responders and residents – something that couldn’t be said during the initial lockdown in March.

More than 600 litres of hand sanitizer and 550 reusable masks have been distributed to the Pacheedaht First Nation, said van Delft. Also, thousands of disposable masks have been handed out throughout the community.

As for protesters across the province who have defied health orders or refused to wear a mask, Ablack said they hadn’t had any issues. He said the community has stayed positive and followed Health Ministry COVID protocols.

Port Renfrew’s task force reminds its residents to avoid non-essential trips to larger communities throughout the South Island such as Duncan, Sooke or Victoria.

“We’re proud of the fact we haven’t had a single case or an outbreak to this point,” Ablack said. “Hopefully, things can remain the same.”

READ MORE: Remote First Nation under emergency lockdown after suspected case of COVID-19

ALSO READ: COVID-19 lockdowns reduced the earth’s seismic noise by up to 50 per cent

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

CoronavirusPort Renfrew

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How to tell family their Christmas gathering is too risky and you’re not going
Next story
UPDATED: Mother of missing Saanich man begs public to help find her son

Just Posted

Penny Hart is emotional outside the Saanich Police Department as she pleads for helpt to find her son Sean Hart last seen Nov. 6 at a health institution in Saanich. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
UPDATED: Mother of missing Saanich man begs public to help find her son

Sean Hart last seen leaving Saanich mental health facility Nov. 6

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes delivers the inaugural address at council’s swearing-in ceremony in November 2018. The ceremony included blessings from representatives of two Christian churches. (Black Press Media file photo) Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes delivers the inaugural address at council’s swearing-in ceremony in November, 2018. The ceremony included blessings from representatives of two Christian churches – a fact highlighted in a report released by the BC Humanist Associaton on Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Christian-based prayer at inaugural Vancouver Island council meetings violates court ruling

Blessings violate Supreme Court decision that prayer in council is discriminatory

Karl Ablack, chair of the Port Renfrew Recovery Task Force, says visitors should steer clear of the community after the second wave of COVID has begun to hit across the province. (Black Press Media file photo)
Port Renfrew, Pacheedaht First Nation asks visitors to steer clear of community again

Tight-knit community of 400 has yet to report single case of COVID

The BCCDC has added WestJet flight 3349 on Nov. 23 to its flight exposure list. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
New COVID-19 exposure on WestJet flight from Edmonton to Victoria

The BCCDC has added WestJet flight 3349 on Nov. 23 to its flight exposure list

The old home at 785 Island Rd. is coming down as the developer was unable to find a feasible business case to save it. (Black Press Media File Photo)
With no takers to move old Oak Bay home, teardown begins

‘We tried a last hurrah,’ developer says

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(AP Photo/Haven Daley)
POLL: Do you think the current COVID-19 restrictions should continue beyond Dec. 7?

One week into the new restrictions to curtail the spread of the… Continue reading

Port McNeill councillor Derek Koel busts a rap to help promote the town’s active transportation plan. (Facebook video screenshot)
VIDEO: Port McNeill councillor makes rap video to promote active transportation plan

Active transportation is a personal matter for councillor Derek Koel.

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Fred Sasakamoose died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Fred Sasakamoose died at the age of 86

People wear face masks as they pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
How to tell family their Christmas gathering is too risky and you’re not going

Dr. Hurst says it’s best to frame the conversation from a place of care, stressing safety precautions.

Keanu Reeves in “The Matrix.”
Free ‘Hollywood Suite’ movies in December include ‘Keanussance’ titles starring Keanu Reeves

Also featured is the Israeli-made ‘Valley of Tears,’ a 10-part war drama

Most Read