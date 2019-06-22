(Don Denton/Victoria News)

Portion of Dallas Road to be closed starting Monday

Work continues on pipe installation

Expect some traffic delays on Dallas Road starting Monday.

Pipe installation on Dallas Road between Government and Douglas streets will lead to road detours and the closure of the same portion of road during the week, according to the Capital Regional District.

Road work takes place Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The road closure between Government and Douglas streets is expected to last about eight weeks. Dallas road will be closed 24 hours a day from Monday morning to Friday afternoon for pipe installation for with only local traffic allowed on the road.

A detour will be in place and the road will reopen on the weekends.

The CRD’s Wastewater Treatment Project includes the construction of a pipe which will transport wastewater from Clover Point Pump Station to the McLoughlin Point Wastewater Treatment Plant for tertiary treatment.

The pipe, called the Clover Forcemain, will run along Dallas Road from Clover Point to Ogden Point, where it will connect to the Victoria cross-harbour undersea pipe.

Construction began in October, 2018 and is expected to take about two years to complete.

As of April, 2019, over 50 per cent — or 1.6 km — of the pipe has been installed. All construction activities for the Clover Forcemain are anticipated to be complete by summer 2020.

Following the pipe installation, the road will be re-paved. Clover Point Park has been re-seeded.


shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com
