Portion of Stanley Avenue closed due to downed power lines

A portion of Fort Street near Stanley Avenue was closed Wednesday evening due to downed power lines. (Kevin Menz/News Staff)

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

BC Hydro believes about six properties are without power on Wednesday evening after a power line was knocked down.

Ted Olynyk, community relations manager for BC Hydro on Vancouver Island, said they received a call around 5:30 p.m. that lines were down near Fort Street and Stanley Avenue, apparently hit by a felled tree branch. He said first responders were sent to assess the site and make it safe, and they will have another crew on site soon to make repairs.

“We expect power to be restored tonight,” he said.

Olynyk reminded residents that if they see a downed power line they should stay at least 10 metres back and call 911.

ORIGINAL: 6:43 p.m.

A portion of Fort Street near Stanley Avenue was closed after a power line was knocked down Wednesday evening.

The line appeared to have been hit by a felled tree branch, but no details were being given about the incident.

Fort Street now reopened, but crews are keeping a portion of Stanley Abenue shut down as they clean up. #yyj pic.twitter.com/EOqIPAZyJF — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) August 8, 2019

Fort Street was closed between Pemberton Road and Carberry Gardens and vehicles were being rerouted. As of 6:40 p.m. a portion of Stanley Avenue remains closed.

BC Hydro crews and the Victoria Fire Department are on scene. The power line and a portion of the tree are on top of parked vehicles.

Crews are in the process of repairing the line. The BC Hydro outage map did not show any outages in the area.

The downed line and branch are sitting on a few vehicles parked on Stanley. #yyj pic.twitter.com/SCvC7uUzo7 — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) August 8, 2019



