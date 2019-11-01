Portions of Galloping Goose Trail remain closed until end of November

Pedestrians and cyclists can take detours around the area near the McKenzie Interchange

The Galloping Goose Regional Trail near the McKenzie Interchange will be closed for maintenance from until the end of November. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has sent out a reminder to Galloping Goose commuters that portions of the trail will remain closed around the McKenzie Interchange site until the end of November. The closures allow for the paving of the trail.

Cyclists and pedestrians will be able to detour around the closures y taking Burnside Road via Belgrave Road on the west, and where Burnside Road meets the trail on the east.

The detour starts near Interurban Road onto Burnside Road and connects back to the Galloping Goose Trail at Grange Road. (CRD/Supplied)

Students who need to attend the schools in the area using the overpass can continue to do so, as long as they are following signage and directions from traffic control personnel.

For updated information visit engage.gov.bc.ca/mckenzieinerchange/construction-updates.

