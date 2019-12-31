Portions of Pandora Avenue closed as Victoria police investigate sudden death

Victoria Police Department responded to a sudden death in the 800-block of Pandora Avenue Tuesday morning. Officers said the death appears to be non-suspicious, but part of the area was blocked off shortly before 9 a.m. potentially impacting traffic.
