Portions of Pandora Avenue closed as Victoria police investigate sudden death

Pedestrian traffic the only impact after sudden death in Victoria Tuesday morning. Victoria police says the death is likely not suspicious. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Victoria Police Department responded to a sudden death in the 800-block of Pandora Avenue Tuesday morning. Officers said the death appears to be non-suspicious, but part of the area was blocked off shortly before 9 a.m. potentially impacting traffic.

