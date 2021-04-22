A member of the Belmont Secondary School in Langford has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sooke School District announced Thursday afternoon. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Positive COVID-19 case identified at Belmont Secondary School in Langford

Other school members could’ve been exposed on April 20

A member of the Belmont Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19, the Sooke School District announced Thursday afternoon.

Others at the Langford school could’ve been exposed to the positive case on April 20. The positive member is isolating and Island Health is completing contract tracing to identify any students or staff that need to self-isolate or monitor themselves for symptoms.

Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches.

Phone calls or letters will be sent to any students or staff that need to self-isolate for 14 days.

