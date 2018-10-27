Possible child abduction attempt in Langford leaves parents and SD62 on high alert

West Shore RCMP are investigating the incident

A possible child abduction attempt in Langford this week has parents and the school district on high alert.

A male in a black vehicle allegedly approached a 12-year-old girl near Western Speedway around 4 p.m. Oct. 25. The student was able to quickly get away and contact RCMP.

A letter from SD62 was sent home to parents and guardians Friday asking them to discuss safety with their children in light of the alleged incident.

“The safety of our children is paramount to all members of our community,” Scott Stinson, superintendent of SD62 said in the letter.

West Shore RCMP are investigating.

The letter assured parents that the District’s teachers and staff know about the incident and will be vigilant in their supervision practices.

A list of safety reminders to discuss with the students:

  • Walk with others, use the buddy system
  • Do not get into a car with someone who stops on the side of the road to ask for directions or otherwise
  • Stay an arm’s length away from strangers
  • If someone is following the child on foot, the child should go somewhere where other people are present, don’t try and hide
  • Don’t help a stranger look for a lost item, run to a safe place
  • Never go anywhere with someone you don’t know (either in a car or on foot)
  • Don’t take anything from strangers
  • If an incident happens tell a parent or another trusted adult right away

The RCMP asks anyone with information to contact the West Shore RCMP detachment at 250-474-2264 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-222-TIPS.

