Possible COVID-19 exposure at View Royal Elementary school

Contact tracing is taking place after View Royal Elementary school had a possible COVID-19 exposure on Jan. 27.
The school, located along Helmcken Road, has been added to Island Health’s growing list of potential school exposures across the Island.
An exposure means that a confirmed COVID case was present in the school.
Island Health is reaching out to staff and parents of students affected, and will then instruct them to self-isolate as necessary.
If parents and guardians aren’t contacted by Island Health, then that child does not have high-risk exposure, and they can continue attending classes as long as they don’t experience any COVID-19 symptoms.
This is the fourth exposure at a Greater Victoria school in January. Recently, Ecole Macaulay Elementary in Esquimalt had a possible exposure on Jan. 20, 21 and 22.
